Billy McKinney slated for prominent Mets role after trade

Never judge a book by its cover. That’s an old saying but one that has some relevance for the 2021 New York Mets. It has been no secret that this season has been one that has been filled with injuries for the team. That has led the organization to make some interesting and unusual personnel decisions and has led to some unusual names on the current 26-man roster. Yet, the team continues to play well and stay in first place in the National League East. After Sunday’s 6-2 victory over the San Diego Padres the New York Mets have a record of 29-23 and currently hold a 3.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves.