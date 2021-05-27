Cancel
Billy McKinney slated for prominent Mets role after trade

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly McKinney landed in New York around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and was set to be in the Mets’ lineup — playing right field and batting cleanup for the first time in his MLB career — less than nine hours later. After getting calls from Brewers president of baseball operations David...

nypost.com
Mets need to be sure Jacob deGrom is OK

There are the reindeer games of trying to determine whether a pitcher is crossing the sticky-stuff line, and then there’s the serious business of Major League Baseball keeping its biggest stars on the field. Unfortunately for the Mets, their biggest star, Jacob deGrom, quickly jumped levels Friday night at Citi Field.
Morning Briefing: Jacob DeGrom Set To Pitch Wednesday

Jacob deGrom left Friday night’s game after six innings with a little bit of inflammation in his right elbow. After a little bit of concern about if he’d miss his next start, Luis Rojas confirmed deGrom will pitch Wednesday night against the Cubs. The best pitcher in baseball sports a...
Mets Send Freddy Valdez To Red Sox, Complete Khalil Lee Trade

Way back in the offseason, the Mets joined in on a trade that sent Andrew Benintendi from the Red Sox to the Royals. The Mets joined as a third team to acquire Khalil Lee–a piece the team figured would help it with its upper-minors depth problem. In return, the Mets...
Mets trade C Bruce Maxwell to Giants for cash considerations

The New York Mets traded catcher Bruce Maxwell to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday for cash considerations. Maxwell, 30, has not played in the majors since 2018 with the Oakland Athletics. He signed as a free agent with the Mets in July 2020. He batted .174 (4-for-23) with a...
Billy McKinney Deserves Roster Spot Even When Regulars Come Back

Never judge a book by its cover. That’s an old saying but one that has some relevance for the 2021 New York Mets. It has been no secret that this season has been one that has been filled with injuries for the team. That has led the organization to make some interesting and unusual personnel decisions and has led to some unusual names on the current 26-man roster. Yet, the team continues to play well and stay in first place in the National League East. After Sunday’s 6-2 victory over the San Diego Padres the New York Mets have a record of 29-23 and currently hold a 3.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves.
3 players the Mets should target in the trade market

The Mets are in first place, but injuries have forced them to make it work for too long. It’s the first weekend in June and the Mets — somehow — are in first place. With a laundry list of injuries that have taken most of the significant players out of action at some point, it’s a miracle they’re on top of a competitive division.
Giants bring Bruce Maxwell back to Bay Area team in trade with Mets

Bruce Maxwell, who played in 127 games with the Oakland’s A’s through three seasons though is remembered nationally for kneeling during the national anthem before others in MLB would follow his lead, is back on a Bay Area team. The Giants traded for the veteran catcher from the Mets in...
Mets Monday Morning GM: Prepare for a less exciting trade deadline

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 03: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) General manager Sandy Alderson of the New York Mets looks on before a game against the Atlanta Braves during Opening Day at Citi Field on April 3, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets defeated the Braves 6-0. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Billy McKinney Making the Most of Opportunity With Mets

Just ten games into his New York Mets tenure, Billy McKinney has been a very pleasant addition to this injury-plagued squad. The Mets, of course, acquired McKinney two weeks ago after he was DFA’d by the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor league left-hander Pedro Quintana. Since then, he has played a solid outfield and has provided a nice little spark for this Mets offense.
NY Mets: Top 3 starting pitcher trade candidates from MLB Trade Rumors top 40 list

Jun 5, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means (47) delivers a first inning pitch against the Cleveland Indians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports. Following up on our recent post of the top three relief pitcher trade candidates for the...
Pillar, McKinney each homer twice as Mets rout Orioles 14-1

BALTIMORE (AP) -- After a blowout win fueled largely by role players, New York Mets manager Luis Rojas took stock of his division-leading team. "You couldn't be any more proud," he said. "Every single guy that's put on the Mets' uni has just helped us along the way." Kevin Pillar...
After death of father-in-law, Pat Valaika plays key role in Orioles’ 10-3 rout of Mets

To Pat Valaika, Joaquin Vega was not only “the ultimate family man,” but also one of the biggest supporters of his major league career. Tuesday marked Valaika’s first game since his father-in-law’s death. It did not mean the Orioles infielder was playing without him. The Orioles’ torrid start to June had come without Valaika, but he helped Baltimore rally from an early deficit that became a ...
NY Mets injuries will dictate how the trade deadline goes

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers a pitch during the first inning of a rehab assignment start for the St. Lucie Mets against Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. According to a statement from the Mets, Syndergaard was removed after one inning due to right elbow soreness. Tcn Syndergaard.
Mets hit the jackpot so far with Billy McKinney

The criteria were basic as the Mets searched for help in late May with many of the team’s key players on the injured list: an outfielder with major league experience who at least had a shot at upgrading the lineup. In Billy McKinney, the Mets, to this point, have hit...
NY Mets Roster: Riding with Billy McKinney over Albert Almora

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 31: Billy McKinney #60 of the New York Mets bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 31, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Nobody wants to miss a day of work and get the Wally Pipp...
Billy McKinney has been a pleasant surprise for the Mets

When the Mets traded for Billy McKinney two-and-a-half weeks ago, the team had gotten fairly desperate. With over a dozen players on the injured list, including fellow outfielders Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, Kevin Pillar, Albert Almora Jr., and Johneshwy Fargas—plus theoretical occasional outfielders Jeff McNeil, J.D. Davis, and José Martinez—the depths of the Mets’ depth had been tested and exhausted.
Monday Mets: The Skinny on McKinney

Until joining the Mets, outfielder Billy McKinney had an unremarkable career. In less than three weeks since coming to the team, he has become a key part of their recent success. Late bloomers are nothing new to major league baseball. From Jacob deGrom to David Ortiz to Randy Johnson to...
Mets Morning News: Clean MRIs for deGrom and McKinney

The Mets beat the Padres for the second straight day, this time by a score of 4-1, thanks to an early home run by Francisco Lindor and a fantastic outing from Marcus Stroman. Lindor put the Mets on the board with a two-run shot in the first inning. The Mets added to their lead with a fielder’s choice in the sixth and a monster solo homer by Jonathan Villar in the eighth. Meanwhile, Stroman shut out the Padres through six, with their only run coming on a solo homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. off Stroman in the seventh. Aaron Loup entered the game in relief of Stroman and recorded the final two outs of the seventh, Seth Lugo pitched a scoreless eighth, and Edwin Díaz tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to secure the victory and earn his twelfth save of the season.