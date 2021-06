One of the biggest factors in the Islanders’ 4-1 win over the Bruins in game four on Saturday night was that Jean-Sebastian Pageau more than held his own in the face-off department, especially against Boston’s Patrice Bergeron. During the regular season, Bergeron had an NHL leading 62.24 winning percentage on face-offs, but in game four on Saturday night, he only won 41.7 percent of his draws while Pageau won 57.9 percent. Face-offs are so important in regular season play, but they can be even more critical in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Islanders have done their homework on one of the best in the business.