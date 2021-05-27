Nick Lachey wins 'Masked Singer' Season 5

Nick Lachey won Season 5 of "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Pop music and reality TV star Nick Lachey, dressed as a piglet, won Season 5 of The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

First runner-up was Jojo in a swan costume and, in third place, was Wiz Khalifa, disguised as a chameleon.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke were the show's judges, and Nick Cannon was the host.

Celebrity contestants Omarion, Cannon, Hanson, Tyrese Gibson, Bobby Brown, Tamera Mowry, Mark McGrath, Logan Paul, Danny Trejo, Caitlyn Jenner and Kermit the Frog were previously eliminated from the competition.

Blue Bloods star and New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg was also revealed to be Cluedle-Doo, the person costumed as a rooster, who offered clues about the disguised contestants throughout the season.