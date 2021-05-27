Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China holds spy trial of Australian writer behind closed doors

By NICOLAS ASFOURI, NICOLAS ASFOURI, NICOLAS ASFOURI, Leo RAMIREZ
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oAs5e_0aCbx74r00
Australian ambassador Graham Fletcher speaks to journalists after being denied access to Yang Jun's trial /AFP

The trial of an Australian academic detained for more than two years in China on espionage charges began behind closed doors on Thursday, with Canberra voicing deep concerns over a lack of transparency after its ambassador was denied access.

Beijing has defended holding the trial of Yang Jun in secret, and criticised Australia for "interference" at a time of deteriorating relations between the two nations.

The case was held behind closed doors in Beijing with a heavy security presence outside the courthouse.

Chinese-born Yang, 56, who also goes by the pen name of Yang Hengjun, is one of two high-profile Australians detained in China on charges of spying.

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Thursday voiced deep concerns about China's handling of the case, as a letter from Yang was released maintaining his innocence and referencing torture while being detained.

"We have not seen any explanation or evidence for the charges that have been brought against him," Payne told ABC radio, adding she had hoped the trial would be "transparent" with consular officials granted access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HILN_0aCbx74r00
There was heavy security outside the courtroom, with the area around the entrance cordoned off with tape and large numbers of police deployed /AFP

But Australian ambassador Graham Fletcher was turned away from the courtroom when he arrived on Thursday.

"This is deeply regrettable, concerning and unsatisfying," Fletcher told media outside the courtroom afterwards.

"We've long had concerns about this case, including a lack of transparency, and therefore conclude it to be an instance of arbitrary detention."

China's foreign ministry said later that the trial had started but would be held in secret.

"Australian citizen Yang Jun's case involves state secrets, and is not held in open court in accordance with the law, with no arrangements for observers to sit-in. This is entirely lawful and reasonable," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

He said the verdict would be given at "a later date."

- 'Suffering and torture' -

Yang was detained on a rare return to China in January 2019.

Beijing has outlined almost no details of the case against him since he was taken into custody.

In October the foreign ministry confirmed that charges of "espionage" had been filed against Yang and the case has been accepted by the court, without giving more information.

In a letter to supporters shared with AFP and other media, Yang said his health had deteriorated after 26 months "without fresh air or sunshine".

But he also said he remained "spiritually strong" and vowed to "face suffering and torture with resilience".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZA3O_0aCbx74r00
Yang says he will "face suffering and torture with resilience" /AFP

"I have no fear now," he said in the message, believed to have been dictated through a consular visitor or lawyer.

"I love you all and I know that I am loved."

Yang said in the message to his supporters that "if the worst comes to the worst, if someone wants to take revenge on me for my writings, please explain to the people inside China what I did, and the significance of my writing to people in China".

China's judicial system convicts most people who stand trial, and espionage charges can carry a sentence of life in prison.

Beijing has insisted Yang's rights are being respected and accused Australia of interfering in a Chinese legal case.

- Anger -

Diplomatic relations between the two countries have deteriorated sharply in recent years, with China furious over Australia banning Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from building the nation's 5G network. Australia cited national security concerns for its decision.

China has also been angered over Australia's push for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as criticism from Canberra over democracy and human rights issues in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

China has in return imposed tariffs on Australian export worth billions of dollars and cut off diplomatic channels between the two nations.

Both nations have accused each other of harassing citizens as a way of leverage in their disputes.

Another Australian, TV anchor Cheng Lei has been held since August last year on accusations of "supplying state secrets overseas".

And two Australian journalists were rushed out of China shortly after, fearing being detained on spying charges.

Beijing has accused Canberra of raiding the homes of Chinese state media journalists as Australia investigates an alleged campaign of covert influence.

bur-rox/mtp

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheng Lei
Person
Marise Payne
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind Closed Doors#Australians#Open Secret#Open Doors#Abc Radio#Spying Charges#Beijing#Espionage Charges#Hong Kong#Canberra#Chinese Telecoms#Open Court#Diplomatic Relations#Chinese Born Yang#Journalists#Covert Influence#Prison#Torture#Xinjiang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Huawei
Country
China
Country
Australia
Related
Chinavidanewspaper.com

Australia To Stay In China Freezer: Malcolm Turnbull

SYDNEY — Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says there’s little Australia can do to exit the Chinese “freezer” of punitive trade measures, and should instead continue to prioritize the protection of its sovereignty. But he also warned “gratuitous belligerence” towards Beijing was unhelpful, saying quiet diplomacy should win the...
WorldClick2Houston.com

Huawei ex-director on trial in Poland on China spying charge

WARSAW – Two men accused of spying for China went on trial Tuesday in Warsaw — a Chinese citizen who is a former sales director of Huawei in Poland and a Polish cybersecurity expert. The men, Weijing Wang and Piotr Durbajlo, have both pleaded not guilty. At the start of...
Worlddailyjournal.net

Huawei ex-exec on trial, accused of spying for China

WARSAW, Poland — Two men accused of spying for China went on trial Tuesday in Warsaw — a Chinese citizen who is a former sales director of Huawei in Poland and a Polish cybersecurity expert. The men, Weijing Wang and Piotr Durbajlo, have both pleaded not guilty. At the start...
Politicsjurist.org

Philippines lodges diplomatic protest against China’s presence in South China Sea

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs said Saturday that it has lodged a diplomatic protest against the “continuing illegal presence” of Chinese vessels in the Pag-asa Islands of the South China Sea. The statement complained of the “incessant deployment, prolonged presence, and illegal activities of Chinese maritime assets and fishing...
Aerospace & DefenseMinneapolis Star Tribune

Malaysia to summon Chinese envoy over alleged jet intrusion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia's government will issue a diplomatic protest over an intrusion by 16 Chinese military aircraft into its airspace, the foreign minister said. Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said late Tuesday that he will summon the Chinese ambassador to explain "this breach of the Malaysian airspace and sovereignty."...
Foreign Policydraytonvalleywesternreview.com

China 'exporting their authoritarianism overseas' through Canadian institutions, Hong Kong advocate warns

OTTAWA — Chinese authorities have been “exporting their authoritarianism overseas” by infiltrating democratic institutions in Canada and elsewhere as a way to stifle criticism of the Communist state, one expert told parliamentarians on Monday. In testimony before the House of Commons special committee on Canada-China relations, Cherie Wong, executive director...
Entertainment101.9 KELO-FM

HK’s June 4th museum temporarily closes over licensing probe

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s June 4th Museum, dedicated to commemorating the victims of China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, said on Wednesday it would temporarily close due to a licensing investigation. The museum said in a statement that officers from the Food...
Politicshawaiitelegraph.com

Malaysia to lodge diplomatic protest to Chinese envoy

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 2 (ANI): Malaysia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it would summon China's Ambassador to explain an 'intrusion' by 16 Chinese military airplanes into its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) after Malaysia's military detected "suspicious" activity over the South China Sea, reported CNN. This comes after Malaysia's Air...
Chinacrossroadstoday.com

Hong Kong’s Tiananmen museum shuts down amid investigation

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong museum commemorating China’s deadly 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests closed Wednesday three days after opening as the ruling Communist Party tries to stamp out the last traces of public discussion of the event. Hong Kong was the last place on Chinese soil where...
Aerospace & Defensealbuquerqueexpress.com

Malaysia Accuses Chinese Military of Violating its Airspace

Malaysia's foreign ministry says it will lodge a formal protest with China over an "intrusion" of 16 Chinese warplanes into its airspace earlier this week. Malaysia's air force deployed fighter jets to intercept the planes after they were detected by radar about 60 nautical miles (about 111.12 kilometers) off the coast of Sarawak state on Borneo island, located in the South China Sea.
Chinamilwaukeesun.com

China responds to Aus, N Zealand remarks on HK, Xinjiang

Beijing [China], May 31 (ANI): Beijing on Monday condemned the joint statement made by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, on the issues pertaining to Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that leaders of...
WorldPosted by
AFP

WHO approves China's Sinovac Covid jab

The World Health Organization on Tuesday approved the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use -- the second Chinese jab to receive the WHO's green light. "The world desperately needs multiple Covid-19 vaccines to address the huge access inequity across the globe," said Mariangela Simao, the WHO's assistant director general for access to health products.
PetsPosted by
AFP

Third giant panda cub born in Malaysia

A giant panda loaned to Malaysia from China has given birth to a rare third cub during its stay in the Southeast Asian country, wildlife officials said Wednesday. The cub was born Monday at Kuala Lumpur zoo to Liang Liang, who has been on loan to Malaysia since 2014 along with a male panda, Xing Xing, said the country's wildlife department.
ChinaWSLS

China's silencing of Tiananmen tributes extends to Hong Kong

HONG KONG – For years, China has quashed any discussion on the mainland of its bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, nearly erasing what happened from the collective consciousness. Now it may be Hong Kong's turn, as China's ruling Communist Party pulls the city more directly into its orbit.
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Budapest renames streets in Chinese university protest

Budapest has renamed streets around the planned site of a top Chinese university to protest an "unwanted" project forced on it by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, the city's mayor said Wednesday. The liberal mayor has previously blasted "Chinese influence-buying" in Hungary and urged Orban to honour a previous pledge not to force projects on the capital against its will.
Healthomahanews.net

Taiwanese govt says China continues to isolate Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], May 31 (ANI): Taiwan on Monday said China continues to sabotage the island's COVID-19 vaccines purchasing efforts and isolate Taipei in the international arena. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council's (MAC) remarks come after the Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed Taiwan's plan to achieve independence through the COVID-19 vaccine "will not...