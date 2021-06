Bring on the Islanders. The Bruins’ second-round matchup is now set after New York finished off the Penguins with a 5-3 win in Game 6 Wednesday night. The NHL has not yet announced when Bruins-Islanders will begin, but Games 1 and 2 will be at TD Garden when it does. Our best guess would be Saturday night, as there are Celtics games Friday and Sunday night to work around, but that’s just a guess for now.