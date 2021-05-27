Cancel
U.S. Justice Department starts probe on Archegos collapse - Bloomberg News

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, which cost big global banks more than $10 billion in losses, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan sent requests for information to some banks that had worked with the investment...

Congress & Courts

Banks involved in Archegos meltdown face DOJ probe - Bloomberg Law

(Reuters) -U.S. investigators who focus on corporate collusion are examining how global banks handled multibillion-dollar trades with Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday. At least part of the probe is being handled by the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust division, the report said, citing people...
Congress & Courts

Justice Department’s Investigation of Dodgy Archegos-Style Accounts at the Wall Street Mega Banks Is Likely the Cause of Plunge in Trading Revenues

On May 26 Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. Department of Justice had opened an investigation into Archegos Capital Management and its bank lenders. Archegos is the family office hedge fund that had blown up in late March, causing a total of more than $10 billion in losses to mega banks including Credit Suisse, UBS, Morgan Stanley and others.
Congress & Courts

ANTITRUST: U.S. Department of Justice Sues to Block Aon Acquisition of Willis Towers Watson

The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) filed a civil antitrust suit to block the merger of the two largest insurance brokers, Willis Towers Watson and Aon. The DOJ is concerned the merger would eliminate competition, raise prices, and impact innovation for U.S. businesses, employers, and unions that use the companies’ services. The market for property, casualty, and financial risk broking for large customers in the United States is already highly concentrated.
