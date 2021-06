There is no doubt that the Arizona Diamondbacks will be sellers at or before the July 30 trade deadline. The team has lost 35 of 41 games and has seen their 2021 season sink to an all-time low. They went on a 13-game losing streak, followed up by a 17-game losing streak. On top of that, is a record-breaking 23 losses on the road. Now the speculating begins on who will go and what their current trade values are.