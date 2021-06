Gym, faux tan, and less laundry if you're shopping for new clothes at JWoww's new boutique. New Jersey area shoppers are in for a treat, because Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, everyone's favorite no-B.S., tell-it-like-it-is mom from MTV's hit series Jersey Shore, recently opened her very own fashion boutique called Heavenly Flower. The boutique, which is a riff on her daughter Meilani's name, still has that new car smell thanks to only having opened a few weeks ago (you can see more about that in this video). It's conveniently located inside the popular American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and offers a variety of parent-and-kid fashion picks, accessories, and adorable shopping moments.