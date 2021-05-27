Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. .Heavy rainfall over the Osage River basin will cause river levels to rise above flood stage. Details for each location are included below. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River near Schell City. * Until late Tuesday night. * At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.1 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 28.9 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, flood waters impact all of the low lying areas in the Schell Osage Conservation Area as well as several county roads west of Schell City.