Flood Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 15:33:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC011-271315- /O.NEW.KSGF.FL.W.0051.210528T1431Z-210529T2033Z/ /FTNK1.1.ER.210528T1431Z.210528T1800Z.210528T2032Z.NO/ 809 PM CDT Wed May 26 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little Osage River at Fulton. * From Friday morning to Saturday afternoon. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.1 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Friday morning to a crest of 23.1 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, minor flooding begins at the gage site. Flood waters mainly affect farmland along the Little Osage River Basin between the gage site and Highway 31 west of Fulton. Target Area: Bourbon The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County.