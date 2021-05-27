Oil Holds Near $66 After U.S. Stockpiles Draw Adds to Optimism
(Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near $66 a barrel following four days of gains as falling U.S. crude inventories added to evidence energy demand is picking up. Futures in New York edged lower in Asia after closing at the highest in more than a week. American inventories shrunk by 1.66 million barrels to the lowest since late February, according to government data, while gasoline and distillate supplies also dropped. Gauges of U.S. fuel demand continue to highlight progress toward a return to normal consumption levels.www.investing.com