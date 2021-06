In November 2018, the well-preserved remains of a boat were unearthed during an excavation at the Barangaroo railway station in Sydney, Australia. The fascinating discovery became one of the most important in Sydney maritime history, considering it was the first Australian-built European boat made with autochthonous timber ever to be excavated. Recorded in such high detail and fully conserved, the finding has undergone an intricate preservation process, including detailed 3D scannings to record each ship’s timber in high resolution and 3D digital models. The team of scientists behind the conservation of the Barangaroo Boat, as it is now known, is also getting ready to 3D print a model for display in the Australian National Maritime Museum.