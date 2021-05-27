Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC185-271315- /O.CON.KSGF.FL.W.0048.000000T0000Z-210530T1845Z/ /TBVM7.1.ER.210520T0922Z.210527T0600Z.210529T1845Z.UU/ 809 PM CDT Wed May 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River at Taberville. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 27.4 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties.