July 27th 2021 has been set as the new date for the return of cruise ships to Dominica since the closing of Dominica’s borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dominica was expected to welcome its first cruise ship on June 6th, 2021, however, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA), Benoit Bardouille, said in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO) that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention in the United States decided to make some changes regarding the operation of cruise lines. He said as a result, DASPA had to make adjustments to the reopening schedule.