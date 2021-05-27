Man busted with over 100 grams of meth in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – A man was busted with over 100 grams of methamphetamine in DeSoto County.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said Narcotics Detective Friend and Sergeant Proudfit found Mark Mills. He had warrants out for his arrest involving the Sale of Narcotics.

Once he was arrested, Mills was found with 118.86 grams of methamphetamine, according to DeSoto County deputies.

He was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana, and violation of probation.