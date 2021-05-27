Boater dies after crashing into Cape Coral dock

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A boater died Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a dock at Alhambra Lake near SW 4th Court in Cape Coral.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. when an 18-foot pontoon boat crashed into a dock causing the driver to be thrown from the vessel.

“A pontoon boat had slammed into the dock next door,” said Marcy Smith, who lives next door to the home where the crash happened. “He took the corner too wide and didn’t make it and hit the dock and sadly, he passed away.”

It’s unclear what caused the man to crash into the dock, however, FWC said that the boat was planing when the accident occurred.

The man on board was ejected and later died from his injuries.

FWC is still investigating the crash. The identity of the boater has not been released at this time. The victim does not live at the address where the crash occurred.

This is not the first accident at this lake. Several years ago, a 14-year-old was killed when their jet ski slammed into the dock, according to neighbors.

“All of the members of the FWC want to express our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” FWC said in a statement.

FWC is reminding boaters to remain diligent when boating and follow boating safety tips found here.

“The FWC would like to take this opportunity to remind all boaters enjoying Florida’s beautiful waterways to do so safely. Please wear your life jacket and maintain 360-degree awareness at all times while boating.”