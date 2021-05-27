Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Boater dies after crashing into Cape Coral dock

By Olivia Hyde
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKYgM_0aCbw7yE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzaCE_0aCbw7yE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRDBn_0aCbw7yE00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A boater died Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a dock at Alhambra Lake near SW 4th Court in Cape Coral.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. when an 18-foot pontoon boat crashed into a dock causing the driver to be thrown from the vessel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBwsa_0aCbw7yE00

“A pontoon boat had slammed into the dock next door,” said Marcy Smith, who lives next door to the home where the crash happened. “He took the corner too wide and didn’t make it and hit the dock and sadly, he passed away.”

It’s unclear what caused the man to crash into the dock, however, FWC said that the boat was planing when the accident occurred.

The man on board was ejected and later died from his injuries.

FWC is still investigating the crash. The identity of the boater has not been released at this time. The victim does not live at the address where the crash occurred.

This is not the first accident at this lake. Several years ago, a 14-year-old was killed when their jet ski slammed into the dock, according to neighbors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmrWn_0aCbw7yE00

“All of the members of the FWC want to express our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” FWC said in a statement.

FWC is reminding boaters to remain diligent when boating and follow boating safety tips found here.

“All of the members of the FWC want to express our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” said FWC in a statement.

“The FWC would like to take this opportunity to remind all boaters enjoying Florida’s beautiful waterways to do so safely. Please wear your life jacket and maintain 360-degree awareness at all times while boating.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eex3c_0aCbw7yE00
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral#Dock#Boaters#Fish And Wildlife#Accident#Fwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lehigh Acres, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Driver slams parked cars into Lehigh Acres home

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people in Lehigh Acres can’t get to work today because their cars were smashed against their house in an overnight crash. Some residents in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood said they were woken up by a loud crash. A man and his daughter that live on Park Road went outside to see what happened and found a car smashed up against their vehicles in the driveway.
San Carlos Park, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

One injured in San Carlos Park crash

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. – A 72-year-old Estero man is in critical condition after crashing a Tesla into a light pole near the intersection of US 41 and Elwood Road Wednesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving north on US 41 around 8 a.m. at...