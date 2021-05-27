Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt County, CA

Journalist and Congressional Candidate Settles Civil Rights Suit Against Humboldt County and Two Sheriff’s Deputies for Abuse of Civil Rights

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Civil Liberties Defense Center. (Please remember that this is not neutral reporting but a press release from an interested party):. Today CLDC attorneys representing journalist Mike Gamms announced the resolution of a federal civil rights lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against Humboldt County and two of its Sheriff’s deputies for police brutality, false arrest, First Amendment retaliation, and malicious prosecution.

kymkemp.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Police Misconduct#Police Brutality#Civil Lawsuit#Sheriff#Cldc#The U S District Court#Humboldt Redwood Company#Inti#Unreformable#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Claudette drenches Gulf Coast

(CNN) — The third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season has formed. A Gulf storm was upgraded to Tropical Storm Claudette after coming ashore in southeast Louisiana on Saturday, as millions across the South are under storm warnings, according to the National Hurricane Center. Claudette, previously referred to as...