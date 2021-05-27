Journalist and Congressional Candidate Settles Civil Rights Suit Against Humboldt County and Two Sheriff’s Deputies for Abuse of Civil Rights
Press release from the Civil Liberties Defense Center. (Please remember that this is not neutral reporting but a press release from an interested party):. Today CLDC attorneys representing journalist Mike Gamms announced the resolution of a federal civil rights lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against Humboldt County and two of its Sheriff's deputies for police brutality, false arrest, First Amendment retaliation, and malicious prosecution.