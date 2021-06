I have been entertaining the question: What will the church be? History says the church in the world builds life. “You cannot pray at home, like you can at church, where there is a great multitude; where exclamations are cried out to God as from one great heart, and where there is something more: the unions of minds, the accord of souls, the bond of charity, and the prayers of priests,” (John Chrysostom). It is so in America I would more than argue. Our early foundations are directly tied to churches. Now nearly 250 years later we are seeing a drastic shift away from Christian influence.