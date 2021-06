Concert-goers woke up to great news on Monday. The full lineup for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Frederik Meijer Gardens has been revealed. It's been a buildup until now. Back in April, we got a peek at some of the artists such as O.A.R. and The Verve Pipe. Last week, Harry Connick Jr. let the cat out of the bag on his Twitter page that he'd be performing in Grand Rapids, but now we have all 28 shows for the highly-anticipated Summer Concert Series.