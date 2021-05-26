Cancel
Holly, MI

Bronchos earn 20th win, sweep Everest Collegiate

By David Troppens
Tri-County Times
 16 days ago

 The Holly varsity baseball team has collected a 20-win season.  The Bronchos improved to 20-9-2 overall for the season with a doubleheader sweep against Everest Collegiate (Clarkston) on Saturday.  The Bronchos won the first game by a 25-11 score in seven innings and by an 8-6 margin in the second...

www.tctimes.com
