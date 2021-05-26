Bronchos earn 20th win, sweep Everest Collegiate

Half Moon Bay traveled to San Mateo on a windy Tuesday afternoon for a PAL league contest. The Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Aidan Vazquez singled, and scored on a first and third situation. William Moffitt singled, and scored on a Tanner Bye single. Liam Harrington started on the mound, and did a great job limiting the damage after the lead off runner reached on a funky hit. Liam got the next 3 batters out on groundouts to make it 2-1 after 1. Both teams struggled offensively, but San Mateo tied it at 2 in the bottom of the 4th with a squeeze bunt. HMB answered right back in the 5th taking a 3-2 lead as Tristan Hofmann singled, and scored on a Moffitt single. Harrington worked out of a jam in the 5th as he struck out a batter looking to end the inning. In the 6th David Nieves hustled on a grounder to reach first safely to set the table for Jared Mettam. Mettam delivered with a 2-Run line drive shot over the left field wall for his first career Varsity Home Run! This was all the runs The Cougars needed as Harrington kept competing on the mound. He got stronger as the game went on and recorded at least 1 strikeout in each of the final 3 innings in the win. He finished the complete game and wound up with 7Ks. HMB improves to (10-8 overall, 7-5 league). HMB is on a 4 game win streak, and they have won 6 of their last 7 games. They will host Sacred Heart Prep on Saturday afternoon at 1pm.