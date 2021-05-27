Cancel
Montrose, CO

Blowers sisters net wins in Montrose's final tune-up before regionals, Story and doubles teams continue improvement

By Josue Perez
Montrose Daily Press
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontrose senior Cora Blowers won her second straight match Wednesday, defeating Durango’s Jenna Baker 6-1, 6-1 in a final tune-up before regionals. Blowers also won on Tuesday in Fruita, winning in two sets against Lauren Vance. She finished the season 7-2 and could secure the No. 2 seed next Friday in 4A’s Region 8. (Cora was also honored before the matches started as a senior playing her final high school regular season match.)

