Blowers sisters net wins in Montrose's final tune-up before regionals, Story and doubles teams continue improvement
Montrose senior Cora Blowers won her second straight match Wednesday, defeating Durango’s Jenna Baker 6-1, 6-1 in a final tune-up before regionals. Blowers also won on Tuesday in Fruita, winning in two sets against Lauren Vance. She finished the season 7-2 and could secure the No. 2 seed next Friday in 4A’s Region 8. (Cora was also honored before the matches started as a senior playing her final high school regular season match.)www.montrosepress.com