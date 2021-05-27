Breaking: Domestic suspect who prompted multi-day manhunt in custody

Daytona Beach, FL - A Daytona Beach Police (DBPD) officer is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head by 29-year-old Othal Wallace last night (June 23). Wallace fled the scene and a multi-agency manhunt is underway to find him. There is a $100,000 reward available for anyone who can help authorities locate Wallace. DBPD reports that the shooting happened when the officer responded to a suspicious incident at 133 Kingston Avenue just after 9 p.m. After several minutes passed, the officer stopped responding to other units calling him on the radio. Officers responded to his location where he was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The officer was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where surgery was performed. He remains in critical condition. The officer’s name is not being released at this time but DBPD asks that you keep him and his family in your prayers. Wallace may be in a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag of 7TNX532. A photo of that vehicle can be seen with this story. Anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online and through Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477).