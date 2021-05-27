Cancel
Public Safety

Breaking: Domestic suspect who prompted multi-day manhunt in custody

capecoddaily.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBREWSTER – Brewster Police have confirmed the domestic assault suspect Darren Devine who touched off a multi-day manhunt in Harwich and Brewster has been apprehended. Devine was wanted by Chatham Police for domestic assault and battery. Because of state law, police could not provide further details on the incident. In an eerie coincidence, it has […] The post Breaking: Domestic suspect who prompted multi-day manhunt in custody appeared first on CapeCod.com.

