Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction Fire Department expanding

By Tom Ferguson
nbc11news.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department is actively working to expand its ranks and stations. Ever since voters approved additional funding for the department in 2019, leadership has been working on new stations and filling positions. According to the the fire department, operations need to grow to match the growing community and demand for response. The department said that keeping its response times in line with national standards is a top priority.

www.nbc11news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Kkco#Sense Of Community#Kkco#The The Fire Department#Gjfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

This GOP senator is now Enemy No. 1 for Trump

(CNN) — On Friday afternoon, former President Donald Trump made it official: He is actively working to oust Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in next year's Republican primary. Trump threw the weight of his endorsement behind Kelly Tshibaka, a former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner who had announced her challenge to the incumbent back in March.
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...