newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

SBA Launches Community Navigator Pilot Program

westcentralsbest.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today that it is accepting applications for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program. This new initiative, established by the American Rescue Plan, will leverage a community navigator approach to reach our nation’s smallest businesses, with a priority focus on those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, as well as women and veterans. SBA will accept applications through July 12, 2021, and anticipates making award decisions by August 2021. The Biden-Harris Administration has made delivering equitable relief to hard-hit small businesses a top priority and will continue to take steps to ensure equitable distribution of relief.

www.westcentralsbest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Bourdeaux
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navigator#Community Development#Grant Funding#Business Development#The American Rescue Plan#Congress#Native Americans#Agency#Community Navigators#Sba Resource Partners#Sba Field Offices#Launches#Competitive Grant Awards#Selected Partners#Underserved Communities#Businesses#Partnerships#Veterans#Counseling#Applicants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Small Business
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
PoliticsThe Suburban Times

Strickland Urges Immediate Improvements to VHA Community Care Program to Support Veterans

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) submitted a statement for the record to the Veterans Affairs Committee regarding scheduling and appointment delays and communications breakdowns for veterans living in Washington’s 10th Congressional District are experiencing through the Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) Community Care program. “Congress created the Community Care program to help...
Small BusinessKeene Sentinel

PPP pandemic relief for small businesses beset by confusion

The federal government’s massive Payroll Protection Program, which has been a lifeline for small businesses hit by the pandemic, has become so mired in confusion and delays as money runs out that hundreds of thousands of applicants may get no help, especially in underserved minority communities. During the first months...
Real EstateAugusta Free Press

Danville pilots next generation manufactured housing program

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A new type of manufactured housing offering upgraded options at an affordable price may be on the horizon for Virginia homebuyers. Known as next generation manufactured homes, they must meet upgraded building specifications that are usually found on stick-built homes. Currently, a pilot program is being tested in Danville.
Small BusinessPosted by
AL.com

SBA launches $100 million grant program to help small businesses: What you need to know

The Small Business Administration is launching a $100 million grant program designed to help small businesses connect with SBA assistance. The “Community Navigator Pilot” program offers grants of between $1 million and $5 million to eligible organizations that provide counseling, networking and information on agency resources to small businesses working to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Small Businessemporiaindependentmessenger.com

SBA Launches “Getting Back on Track: Help Is Here”

WASHINGTON –The U.S. Small Business Administration and the non-profit Public Private Strategies Institute present a new regional webinar series, “Getting Back on Track: Help is Here,” to provide Main Street entrepreneurs with information and resources needed to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The educational webinars feature speakers from The White House, the SBA, members of Congress, and small business leaders, and will provide updates on the American Rescue Plan.
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington, District of Columbia

DC Health Launches Program to Allow Faith-Based and Community-Based Organizations and District Employers to Schedule Vaccine Clinics

(Washington, DC) – Today, DC Health and the Office of the Chief Technology Officer (OCTO) announced the launch of a new program that connects District organizations, including faith-based and community-based organizations as well as District employers, with vaccine providers that can assist with providing COVID-19 vaccinations to large groups in the community or workplace. Through the Vaccine Exchange Program, organizations are now able to submit requests for a vaccine clinic and vaccine providers are able to accept those requests and schedule clinics.
Cambridge, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Community service program benefits workers as well as community

The 150 hours of community service Phillip Wannacey received instead of 6 months in jail after being convicted of driving under suspension prevented him from losing everything. "I would of had a huge income loss. I would of lost my job and everything. I wouldn't have a house to live...
Small Businessnjbmagazine.com

SBA Launches Webinar Series to Help Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs

The U.S. Small Business Administration and the non-profit Public Private Strategies Institute will launch a new regional webinar series, “Getting Back on Track: Help is Here,” to provide Main Street entrepreneurs with the information and resources they need to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The educational webinars will feature speakers from The White House, the SBA, Members of Congress, and small business leaders, and will provide updates on the American Rescue Plan.
Mental Healthpolice1.com

DC launches pilot program shifting some mental health calls away from police

WASHINGTON — Starting in June, D.C. dispatchers can send a team of behavioral health professionals to some 911 calls instead of police. According to WUSA, the city will start deploying community response teams to certain mental crisis calls. The pilot program is a partnership between the city’s offices of public safety and justice, health and human services, communications and the behavioral health department.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

America Makes Completes Middle School Pilot Program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – America Makes has completed a pilot program designed to acquaint middle school students with 3D printing and career opportunities in the field. The virtual program allowed students to earn badges in additive manufacturing. It was funded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, through the CARES Act.
BusinessProgressive Rail Roading

USDOT expands local hire, workforce pilot programs

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg yesterday announced expanded construction hiring and workforce development pilot programs to be managed by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA). Both the FHWA's and FTA's programs will give contracting agencies expanded flexibility to use hiring preferences...
Educationclarencebee.com

Building Allyships program launches

The Women’s Business Center at Canisius College and Local Initiatives Support Corporation WNY have announced their partnership in a timely and first-of-its kind program to create more equitable opportunity for WNY’s businesses. The “ Building Allyships” program seeks to take a parallel approach of action; teaching the decision-makers and influencers of our community how to take steps toward diversifying their business […]
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Community Vision Launches Grant Program To Support Real Estate Acquisition For Performing Arts Groups

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Vision Capital & Consulting announces the availability of space acquisition grants for all business structures that practice and perform artistic and cultural forms of creative activity, expression, preservation, and healing, reflective of the communities they serve. The grant program, funded by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, will fund up to 40% of the purchase price for properties located in any of the following counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano or Sonoma.
Public HealthSeaside Signal

COVID recession hit women and minorities harder, but SBA programs a big help

The COVID recession has had an outsized impact on women, particularly minority women, who are more likely to work in areas such as retail and restaurants that were hard hit by the downturn in the economy. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), more women than men in the U.S. have lost their jobs because the industries they tend to work in have been impacted more by the effects of the pandemic.