Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Booker T Recalls Interesting Story Of Ultimate Warrior Asking To Be Trained

By Eric Mutter
wrestlinginc.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the Ultimate Warrior following the airing of Biography: Ultimate Warrior on A&E this past Sunday. Booker, who also was the subject of a recent A&E biography, recalled getting to know Warrior in the late 2000s when Warrior was training for a wrestling comeback. Booker recounted a story of Warrior calling him to ask if he could help get Warrior into shape for his return match.

www.wrestlinginc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Van Dam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ultimate Warrior#Combat#The Hall Of Fame#A E#Wrestling Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Booker T criticizes Aleister Black: "He was no different from the others in WWE"

WWE once again made a terrible turn to its roster, firing several weight athletes, including Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and several other main roster colleagues. After a year of terrible pandemic, with hundreds of athletes, road agents, employees, managers and many other professionals fired overnight, the dreaded judgment day had also come for these last athletes.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett Recalls Talks With The Ultimate Warrior About Joining TNA

On the latest episode of My World with Jeff Jarrett, the founder of TNA Wrestling spoke about creating the company with his father, Jerry Jarrett, and the plans they had with signing certain talent off the heels of WCW being bought by WWE. The original idea for TNA was sparked during a summer where Jarrett was on the shelf at home after being “fired” on RAW by Vince McMahon live on television after the purchase of WCW.
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Matt Arroyo Recalls His The Ultimate Fighter Journey

Matt Arroyo, The Ultimate Fighter, Matt Hughes, The Ultimate Fighter: Team Hughes vs. Team Serra, Matt Serra, Mac Danzig. Outside of a peek behind the coaching curtain of both Matt Hughes and Matt Serra and a couple names familiar to today’s casual fan, The Ultimate Fighter 6 doesn’t stand the test of time the way previous seasons have. Did a freak injury rob us of a completely different welterweight landscape?
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Booker T On Why Braun Strowman Would Not Fit In AEW

WWE announced the release of Braun Strowman last week along with several other big name talents. The other names released last week were Lana, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy and Santana Garrett. On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke about the release of...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Talks Why He Thinks AEW Should Pair Lana With Miro

Booker T discussed why he thinks AEW should pair Lana with Miro after she was released by WWE earlier this week. “Losing Lana, there again, maybe another pickup for Tony Khan and AEW. Her husband is over there right now already. The thing is, the Bulgarian Brute and Lana is a proven commodity. It works. I thought that duo was the best thing since King Booker and Queen Sharmell. I think if Tony Khan is smart and understands the business, that’s a no-brainer. That’s a no-brainer right there.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Warriors’ Steph Curry Already Back in Gym for ‘Day 1’ Training

Day 1': Steph already back in gym training for revenge tour originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea Steph Curry put together one of the best individual seasons of his decorated NBA career in 2020-21, finishing as the scoring champion and an MVP finalist. The Warriors' season came to a close in the play-in tournament after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on May 21.
WWEnodq.com

ASK TITO: Andrade and Mark Henry in AEW, Booker T’s Comments on Aleister Black, More on WWE Cuts, and More

Follow Mr. Tito on Twitter by going to the following link: @titowrestling. Your weekend Excellence in Column Writing has returned to NoDQ.com for Question and Answer column based your Tweets, Emails, and Comments below. I’m telling you, folks… Whether you like All Elite Wrestling (AEW) or not, what you have to respect is how much more fun it is to follow wrestling news right now. Before 2019, it was WWE and a bunch of smaller competitors that current WWE wrestlers didn’t want to join. Now, however, AEW is in place and is paying a higher dollar to ex-WWE wrestlers and they are TNT (soon to be TBS) for greater exposure.
WWEnodq.com

Video footage of Ultimate Warrior incident with The Iron Sheik in 2007

YouTube user sixfootse7en described an incident between WWE legends The Ultimate Warrior and The Iron Sheik in 2007…. “This happened 5/6/07 at a New Jersey sports show. When I was in line to meet the Warrior, the Sheik approached him and tried to shake his hand. The Warrior refused and said, ‘I’m not shaking a hypocrite’s hand. You went around telling people I was on drugs. Get out of my face’. At this point, I pulled my trusty digital camera out of my pocket and filmed the encounter starting at that point. The Sheik goes nuts, even decking one of the promoters! I heard that Sheik attacked him again as he was attempting to hide behind a table. Security tried to confiscate my camera as I was leaving, but I headed out the door before the police came.”
WWEPro Wrestling Insider

FIRST EVER OFFICIAL BRET HART AND JIM CORNETTE NFTs TO BE RELEASED

Official Bret ‘The Hitman' Hart and Jim Cornette NFTs to drop with WRARITIES. NFT startup WRARITIES announced it will drop the FIRST EVER officially licensed Bret Hart NFT collectibles on Monday July 5th. Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart is widely regarded as one of the most recognizable names in the history of professional wrestling, achieving wide-spread critical and commercial success in the ring, as well as crossing over into popular culture with his guest appearance on The Simpsons and as the star of critically-acclaimed docu-movie Wrestling With Shadows.
WWElastwordonsports.com

Don Callis Fired From IMPACT Wrestling By Tommy Dreamer

On Thursday night, Tommy Dreamer informed Don Callis that he was fired from IMPACT Wrestling, effective immediately. The firing of Callis comes days after the now former IMPACT executive got the Young Bucks to aid Kenny Omega in his IMPACT World Championship defense against Moose. Callis also fired Sami Callihan, who was initially scheduled to face Omega at Slammiversary in July. Dreamer revealed that Callihan was reinstated to IMPACT and will be getting his world championship match.
WWEboxden.com

Xpac and kane were the goat tag team bruh

Rock n Sock connection. The Rock and Mick Foley.. sh*t was goofy but it worked. They tried to re do it with kane and Daniel Bryan (average person dosent know who he is) . That sh*t did not wrk. Forgot about Arn & Tully. They were dope as the Brain...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Teases Return Of King Of The Ring Tournament

One more time? Tournaments are about as easy of a concept in wrestling as you can get in wrestling. You take a bunch of people or teams and put them in a bracket with the last one standing winning some kind of a prize. It could be a title, a title shot or something else, including bragging rights. Either way, it can make for some entertaining programming and now we might be seeing it again.
WWEInside Pulse

AEW Announces Multi-Year Deal For WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry!

AEW Announces Mult-Year Deal For WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry!. Wrestling Legend Mark Henry Signs Multi-Year Deal with AEW. — “The World’s Strongest Man” will Pull Double Duty as Broadcaster and in Talent Development — June 1, 2021 – In the midst of the enthralling DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV...
WWEnodq.com

Daughter of wrestling legend training with AEW and Cody Rhodes

During an interview with the Pro Wrestling Junkies Facebook page, legendary wrestling referee Earl Hebner talked about his daughter Katie getting into the wrestling business…. “I wanted my son in the business, I don’t want my daughter in the business (laughs). She’s at AEW training with Cody and Cody is...