Booker T Recalls Interesting Story Of Ultimate Warrior Asking To Be Trained

YouTube user sixfootse7en described an incident between WWE legends The Ultimate Warrior and The Iron Sheik in 2007…. “This happened 5/6/07 at a New Jersey sports show. When I was in line to meet the Warrior, the Sheik approached him and tried to shake his hand. The Warrior refused and said, ‘I’m not shaking a hypocrite’s hand. You went around telling people I was on drugs. Get out of my face’. At this point, I pulled my trusty digital camera out of my pocket and filmed the encounter starting at that point. The Sheik goes nuts, even decking one of the promoters! I heard that Sheik attacked him again as he was attempting to hide behind a table. Security tried to confiscate my camera as I was leaving, but I headed out the door before the police came.”