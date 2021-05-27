Cancel
James Kaprielian living up to A's expectations, not his own

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s one person James Kaprielian’s expectations have yet to exceed. Heading into Wednesday, manager Bob Melvin thought it was fair to say the pitcher had exceeded the team's expectations. That held true after his third solid outing, this time in a 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners, but Kaprielian isn't quite satisfied.

