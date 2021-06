After 119 pitches and 16 strikeouts, Doug Nikhazy ran off Swayze Field to the dugout on Saturday with Ole Miss holding a 4-3 advantage, a lead it never relinquished. Doug was obviously fired up as he should have been. After giving up a three-spot in the middle of the game to give Florida State a 3-2 advantage over Ole Miss, the Rebels took advantage of some Seminole errors to reclaim the lead, something it did all game. In fact, without the FSU miscues, Ole Miss isn’t the victor on Friday, and fans are having a completely different conversation heading into tomorrow.