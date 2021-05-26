Sweet Cheeks BBQ Kits for the Holiday Weekend

Perfect for an indulgent, late-morning breakfast on vacation, or to perk you up after a rowdy night with vaccinated friends you haven't seen in a while, these egg sandwiches are fun to make and filling. Breakfast sandwiches are sometimes messy (with egg bits dropping out all over the place) or a pain to assemble. Solve both by baking beaten eggs and cutting them into squares just larger than the buns. Keep the egg base plain or add roasted red peppers, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, or another add-in you like. While they bake, the edges of the eggs may souffle a bit but they will deflate minutes out of the oven. You want squishy-soft potato rolls or something like them for the sandwiches. Brown them in butter and schmear them with spicy mayo seasoned with sriracha, ketchup, and smoked paprika (for a hint of bacon without the meat itself, though a few strips of real bacon wouldn't hurt this sandwich). Layer the cut-up egg squares on the buns and melt American cheese under the broiler. Top it all off with a handful of arugula and a slice of tomato to make it feel like a "healthy" start to the day.