Sweet Cheeks BBQ Kits for the Holiday Weekend
Award-winning chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison and her Sweet Cheeks team are packing up everything you’ll need for a memorable Memorial Day full of food and drink. Make sure to get your pre-orders in today so you don’t miss out on all the barbeque — and biscuits! — you could ever need for your Memorial Day celebration. The crew have compiled four kits that are available hot or cold: two different sizes of SCQ OG Kits, Grill Daddy and El Jefe.www.bostonchefs.com