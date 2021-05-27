This Functional Fragrance Duo Can Help You Break the Coffee-to-Cabernet Cycle

I have dealt with acne for as long as I can remember, and as the years went by, it only got worse. As the only one in my social circles who faced frequent breakouts, I felt out of place. It took me a while to figure out that my acne was connected to my hormones and puberty. Of course, that came with years of trial and error, trying out treatments and prescriptions, and going to aestheticians and doctors. Once I figured out what worked for me, I felt like I had some sort of control over my acne and my health. Although I wished someone would have just sat me down and openly talked about what puberty entails for young women, I wanted to feel less alone in my journey. I wish it had been normalized. Blume and its founders, Taran and Bunny Ghatrora, set out to do exactly that.