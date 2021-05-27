This Functional Fragrance Duo Can Help You Break the Coffee-to-Cabernet Cycle
If you’re stuck in the coffee-to-cabernet cycle—meaning you need to be stimulated awake in the morning and essentially sedated to sleep at night—and want to find a solution that isn’t followed by a crash for making it through the energy rollercoaster that is your average day, it might be worth adding a little aromatherapy into your life. And thanks to a new product from luxe botanical skin-care line Linné, it’s never been easier to awaken or calm your senses.www.wellandgood.com