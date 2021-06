When you think of AirPods, you think of yet another Apple product that redefined an industry. Apple’s desire to create an all-screen iPhone prompted it to remove the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 series in 2016. That’s when Apple announced the first-gen AirPods, which were one of the “fixes” Apple proposed to iPhone buyers for dealing with the absence of the 3.5mm audio port. The AirPods became instant best-sellers when they launched, forcing all of Apple’s rivals to follow Apple’s lead and come up with AirPods alternatives. Apple upgraded the AirPods with a second-gen model that got better internals and...