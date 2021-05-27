Cancel
How Johnny Knoxville built a lasting empire by tapping into 2000s angst

By Chloe Stillwell
Mic
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Knoxville is a somewhat unexpected silver fox in the accompanying shoot for GQ’s latest profile of the punk “half-ass stunt man,” as he calls himself, and “the craziest stuntman ever to fucking live,” as cast mate Steve-O conversely puts it. The profile of the infamous prankster has splashed its way through the internet sending waves of early aughts nostalgia through social media, while also creating a reckoning for millennials about just how old we, and the TV that raised us, really are now. What could have been a puff piece promoting the upcoming fourth and last Jackass film with involvement from Knoxville, ended up sparking acknowledgement of how powerful Jackass was in influencing the internet era we know today.

