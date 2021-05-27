How Johnny Knoxville built a lasting empire by tapping into 2000s angst

There's no cat sleeping among the chip bags, but everything else is there. In In the Heights, Jon M. Chu's luscious adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, a corner bodega is an expansive universe, the spot that houses the dreams, loves, and heartbreaks of the hero Usnavi (Anthony Ramos). It had to be perfect. From the outside, Usnavi's bodega needed just the right awning, the kind that has mostly disappeared from New York City sidewalks. Inside, it had to have shelves that felt like they had been stocked for years with products native to the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Puerto Rico, the places where its customers originated. It also had to be able to transform, thanks to a final act twist that puts the film's framing device into a new context.