I have always considered myself a proud Jew and Zionist. Having grown up in a primarily Jewish community, I didn't realize just how deeply antisemitism is ingrained in North American culture until I got to university. The true horrors of anti-Jewish racism fully revealed themselves to me in my first year, after a Teaching Assistant showed the class a neo-Nazi video that displayed white supremacists justifying their hatred for Jews as they quoted Hitler. While learning about Cabaret and the atrocities of the 1930s and 1940s, we were shown a video in which people expressed contemporary solidarity with the Nazi party.