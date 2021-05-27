Microsoft to drive Italy’s digital transformation with defense partner

Having sold much of its soul to AWS, nascent US MNO Dish once more opted for local help when in building its OpenRAN 5G edge network. Dell will provide the ‘foundation’ of the network, which seems to mean the IT kit. Not only is Dell a major player in the server game, it will also provide containerized RAN functions and the support needed to execute such a cutting edge deployment. The two companies have also vowed to collaborate on further network R&D.