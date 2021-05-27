Microsoft to drive Italy’s digital transformation with defense partner

Latest released the research study on Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Telecom Cloud Billing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Telecom Cloud Billing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Amdocs (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),CGI Group, Inc. (Canada),Ericsson (Sweden),Netcracker Technology (United Kingdom),Cerillion (United Kingdom),AsiaInfo (China),Computer Science Corporation (United States),Redknee Solutions, Inc. (United States),Huawei Technologies (China),Tech Mahindra (India)