Microsoft to drive Italy’s digital transformation with defense partner

By Reuters
VentureBeat
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) — Italian defense group Leonardo and U.S. tech giant Microsoft have teamed up to boost the digital transformation of Italy’s public administration and critical national infrastructures, the two companies said in a statement. The project will focus on data protection and the use of advanced cloud technologies and solutions,...

venturebeat.com
