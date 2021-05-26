Cancel
‘The Masked Singer’s Piglet Says He’s Now ‘Even’ With His Brother With His Season 5 Win

By Meredith Jacobs
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 5 finale.]. The Masked Singer has crowned another winner. In the May 26 finale, the remaining three contestants — Chameleon, Black Swan, and Piglet — performed one last time in hopes of walking away victorious. Chameleon (rapper Wiz Khalifa) came in third, Black Swan (singer JoJo) was second, and Piglet won it all. But who was under the Piglet mask? It was, as panelists Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy (and guest panelist LeAnn Rimes, who won Season 4 as the Sun) guessed, 98 Degrees’ Nick Lachey.

