Rock Springs, WY

Memorial Hospital's outpatient lab hours to change

By Deb Sutton MHSC Public Information Officer
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK SPRINGS — Beginning June 1, outpatient medical laboratory testing at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will see some changes. The outpatient lab, temporarily housed in the MHSC Foundation offices, will no longer be open on weekends. It will continue to offer weekday services from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It continues to offer full admission services, along with blood draws and collections for other medical laboratory tests, Laboratory Director Mary Fischer said in a press release.

