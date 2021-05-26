Poured Over: Ocean Vuong on On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous
“Writing your own story is perhaps the truest enactment of the American dream.” Today on POURED OVER, we’re talking with Ocean Vuong, the author of the remarkable novel On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous. It’s the debut work of fiction from a writer already celebrated for his work as a poet, but this poignant novel, written in the form of a young man’s letter to his mother, has captivated readers and critics, making it one of the most talked-about books of 2019.www.barnesandnoble.com