Tennessee State

Tennessee woman accused of nearly hitting workers with SUV at vaccination site

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 23 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of driving her SUV through a COVID-19 vaccination site, narrowly missing members of the National Guard and county health officials, authorities said.

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, of Greenback, was arrested Monday and charged with seven counts of felony reckless endangerment, The Daily Times of Maryville reported.

Bail was set at $21,000, and Brown is scheduled to appear in court on June 7, the newspaper reported.

According to an arrest report, Brown was driving her Chrysler SUV at a high rate of speed where “at least 15 people” were working in the Foothills Mall parking lot, WATE reported.

Witnesses said Brown was yelling “no vaccine” as she drove through the vaccine center, just missing seven workers within “inches and feet” of her vehicle, the television station reported.

The vehicle allegedly also sped through a tent where Blount County health and National Guard workers were present, The Daily Times reported.

Blount County sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Snider said in his arrest report that he saw the SUV “traveling at a high rate of speed through the closed cone course and through an enclosed tent” then “exit the tent and continue to drive recklessly through the cone course,” WBIR reported.

According to the arrest report, Brown allegedly told the deputy she was only driving 5 mph, The Daily Times reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

