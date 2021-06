On the morning of Friday, May 21, 2021 the Trumbull Police Department and Animal Control received several reports from residents in the areas of Barnswallow Dr., Scenic Hill Rd. and Deer Run reporting a bear getting into garbage and bird feeders. A bear has recently been reported to go to doors of homes to try to get inside, and one incident was reported where a bear went on to a deck while the resident was outside cooking. A homeowner was able to "haze" the bear away and no cubs have been seen with this bear which was last reported on Purdy Hill Rd. in Monroe. Nobody has been injured or made contact with the bear, but we strongly urge residents to be aware and take precautions. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was notified of these incidents and is in the process of consulting with a bear biologist.