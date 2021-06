Since the release of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, people all over the world have been trying to find ways to utilize the currencies as additional income. First, people started off by just buying the digital assets and holding them, but for a while, nothing was happening, as the notion of cryptocurrency was still pretty new. Then, once crypto popularity exploded, opportunities began exploding as well as more and more ways to make money from cryptocurrencies continue to be identified. One method for a company to profit cryptocurrencies is through the ability to mine cryptocurrency.