Korean Culture Night moves to docuseries format, celebrates Korean resilience
UCLA’s Korean Culture Night uprooted itself to plant in new soil. Titled “NAMOK,” this year’s Korean Culture Night is leaving the Royce Hall stage and grounding itself in YouTube in the form of a docuseries. With its first video released May 14 and its last coming out Monday, the annual celebration of Korean culture seeks to depict a common theme of Korean resilience in the midst of a pandemic and anti-Asian racism. The name “NAMOK” was derived from a traditional Korean novel set in the Korean War about a painter and a tree, said director and fourth-year physiological science student Jean Mok.dailybruin.com