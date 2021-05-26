newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Korean Culture Night moves to docuseries format, celebrates Korean resilience

By Ashley Kim
dailybruin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCLA’s Korean Culture Night uprooted itself to plant in new soil. Titled “NAMOK,” this year’s Korean Culture Night is leaving the Royce Hall stage and grounding itself in YouTube in the form of a docuseries. With its first video released May 14 and its last coming out Monday, the annual celebration of Korean culture seeks to depict a common theme of Korean resilience in the midst of a pandemic and anti-Asian racism. The name “NAMOK” was derived from a traditional Korean novel set in the Korean War about a painter and a tree, said director and fourth-year physiological science student Jean Mok.

dailybruin.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean People#Korean Americans#Korean War#Night Moves#Koreans#Film Producer#Original Stories#Anti Asian#Hanja#Kcn#Minari#The Korean American#Korean Culture#Korean Resilience#Korean Stories#Docuseries Format#Varied Narratives#Real Stories#Video#Hardships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
Youtube
News Break
UCLA
Related
YogaDaily Gate City

Navillera will broaden your mind to Korean ballet

When was the last time you watched a Korean produced television program? That’s what I thought. I am here today with a tough challenge, to get you to spread your wings, open your mind, travel to that Asian peninsula for a delightful twelve-episode program available on Netflix called “Navillera.” (Navillera is the name of a ballet program.)
MusicSoompi

12 Korean Stars Who Have Celebrity Parents

The Korean entertainment world is a fast-growing industry that gives birth to many talents who shine in music, film, and variety shows. While some of these rising stars become the exception in their family as they pursue a career in the spotlight, others happen to have a parent who is also in the industry.
Minoritiescwuobserver.com

Michael Hurt discussed Korean LGBTQ history

The fight for LGBTQ rights has been a highly discussed topic across the globe for the past few years and continues to gain traction with each passing year. But even with all the progress, there is a continued battle between the younger generation and the older generation. On May 14, over 40 participants joined the webinar of Michael Hurt’s talk on “The Battle for Normal and the Queering of Korea.”
Asiaarxiv.org

KLUE: Korean Language Understanding Evaluation

Sungjoon Park, Jihyung Moon, Sungdong Kim, Won Ik Cho, Jiyoon Han, Jangwon Park, Chisung Song, Junseong Kim, Yongsook Song, Taehwan Oh, Joohong Lee, Juhyun Oh, Sungwon Lyu, Younghoon Jeong, Inkwon Lee, Sangwoo Seo, Dongjun Lee, Hyunwoo Kim, Myeonghwa Lee, Seongbo Jang, Seungwon Do, Sunkyoung Kim, Kyungtae Lim, Jongwon Lee, Kyumin Park, Jamin Shin, Seonghyun Kim, Lucy Park, Alice Oh, Jungwoo Ha, Kyunghyun Cho Alice Oh Jungwoo Ha Kyunghyun Cho.
Video GamesDestructoid

Hades for PS4 listed on the Korean Rating Board

The greatest spoiler organization on the planet, The Game Rating and Administration of Korea, are at it again. The board has released a new listing that appears to show Supergiant Giant's much-loved dungeon crawler Hades is preparing to cut loose on PS4. Launching on PC and Nintendo Switch in September...
Worldumc.org

Who are Korean pioneers in Methodist history?

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Ask The UMC remembers two pioneering Koreans in Methodist history. Ju-sam Ryang (1879-1950?) — First Ordained Korean Pastor and First Bishop. The Rev. Ju-sam Ryang is called the “Asbury of Korea” because he played an important role in unifying the...
Recipesyummology.com

Kkwabaegi - Twisted Korean Doughnuts recipe

These doughnuts taste like sweet piroshki. They have an amazingly soft and light texture. I'm sure once you make them for the first time, you will be their fan. Melt the butter on medium heat. Add two tablespoons of sugar and a pinch of salt to the melted butter and whisk.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

The Korean Age Assessment recommends the PS4 release

It looks like the hit “Hades” will also be released for the PlayStation 4. This is indicated by South Korea’s age estimate, which recently assessed the title of Action-Acute Rogue. PlayStation players can look forward to another successful title. Important clues can be found on the website of the Korea...
AsiaDom & Hyo

Brrrr – How to Say ‘Cold’ in Korean

춥다 (chup-da) This one is used to describe cold temperatures. This applies to the weather, or the temperature becoming cold due to air conditioning. Here’s how it’s conjugated (basic) along with the Romanizations for each:. Present tense. 추워 (chu-weo) [informal] (and you will hear Koreans exclaim this constantly whenever the...
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

Throw a Korean-Style BBQ Party at Home

Korean BBQ is more than just cooking a hunk of meat over flame. It's a culture, an experience shared with friends and family around a table-top grill with slices and chunks of meat, small flavor-packed sides, vessels to wrap your meat and small sides in, sauces to flavor these handheld wraps, plenty of delicious sips, and even more chatter and laughter. Let's dive into the particulars required to make a Korean BBQ Party at home!
LifestyleDom & Hyo

Bon Appétit! – How to Say ‘Eat’ in Korean

If it’s one thing you should know about Korean culture, it’s that eating is a big part of it. It’s a communal thing for people to enjoy and even eating alone is seen as something weird to do (although this is changing and more and more people don’t care about eating alone).
AstronomyDom & Hyo

How to Say ‘Moon’ in Korean

Today, we have a simple vocabulary word for you to learn. We’re going to learn how to say ‘moon’ in Korean. We’ll also go through variations and related words to help with your vocabulary bank. Let’s get going!. 달 (dal) Some people get this word confused with ‘딸’ which has...
EntertainmentSoompi

Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah, And Bae In Hyuk Prepare To Face Reality In “At A Distance Spring Is Green” Posters

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “At a Distance Spring is Green” released new posters of Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah, and Bae In Hyuk!. This drama adaptation of a popular webtoon will tell a realistic story of college students struggling to face a tough world. In addition to the three main leads, the drama also stars CLC‘s Eunbin, Woo Davi, and Choi Jung Woo.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fast and Furious 9 is sweeping the Korean box office

Fast and Furious 9 is off to a good start with its box office in Korea. The film is expected to be a hit in theaters. Due to what is happening with the coronavirus pandemic, the film industry is turned upside down and faces great inconvenience. So far, many films had to delay their premieres, others were launched on platforms and those that opted for the cinema … did not have a surprising box office. But Fast and Furious 9 is sweeping its box office in Korea.
Los Angeles, CAdiscoverlosangeles.com

ICON: The Korean Friendship Bell

Overlooking the Pacific in San Pedro, inside Angels Gate Park, is a 12-foot tall, 17-ton gift from South Korea that marked the U.S. Bicentennial. The Korean Friendship Bell is modeled after the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok, but incorporates imagery that celebrates the relationship between the U.S. and Korea. Step inside the pavilion for a close-up look and you'll notice the Goddess of Liberty arm-in-arm with a Korean spirit.
Worldkoalasplayground.com

Jang Hyuk and Lee Joon Cast in Upcoming KBS Sageuk Drama Red Single Heart

A classic style sageuk is headed our way with the big budget Red Single Heart airing on KBS in the first half of 2022 and the casting is just phenomenal. Jang Hyuk and Lee Joon are the two male leads in a fierce political struggle for control of Joseon Korea. It’s a fictional story so it’s not a historical real King. Lee Joon will play Yi Tae, the crown prince who becomes King after his weak father is dethroned. He aims to consolidate power and be the opposite of his father. Jang Hyuk plays kingmaker top government official Park Gye Won who is the real power behind the figurehead monarch. His goal is to enthrone a wise and sage ruler with him guiding from the shadows. The drama is from the screenwriter of Marry Me Now? and Tomorrow’s Cantabile.
Entertainmentkoreaproductpost.com

10 Korean Webtoons Everyone Should Read in 2021

Webtoons, the online Korean comics, are released on a regular schedule just like a TV show. These Korean webtoons came into existence in early 2000s and have been growing leaps and bounds in their popularity all over the world. They are not only popular amongst locals but also are sparking an increasing interest abroad, especially the translated Korean webtoons.