Korean Culture Night moves to docuseries format, celebrates Korean resilience

A classic style sageuk is headed our way with the big budget Red Single Heart airing on KBS in the first half of 2022 and the casting is just phenomenal. Jang Hyuk and Lee Joon are the two male leads in a fierce political struggle for control of Joseon Korea. It’s a fictional story so it’s not a historical real King. Lee Joon will play Yi Tae, the crown prince who becomes King after his weak father is dethroned. He aims to consolidate power and be the opposite of his father. Jang Hyuk plays kingmaker top government official Park Gye Won who is the real power behind the figurehead monarch. His goal is to enthrone a wise and sage ruler with him guiding from the shadows. The drama is from the screenwriter of Marry Me Now? and Tomorrow’s Cantabile.