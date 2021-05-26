Cancel
Pennington County, SD

State reports 49 new COVID-19 cases; active infections drop to 421

By Journal staff
Rapid City Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Hills counties led the state as the South Dakota Department of Health reported 49 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday. Pennington County reported nine positive tests and a slight increase in active cases. There are 64 active infections in the county. Butte County was next with six new infections and there were three in Lawrence County. Fall River County added two and there was one each in Meade and Custer counties.

