Mexican airlines report booming business for vaccine tourism to U.S. despite travel restrictions
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is extending nonessential travel restrictions at the Mexican and Canadian borders through June. Border restrictions have been in place since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic for public health reasons. The department announced the decision to extend the restrictions through June last week. Also last week, CTV News reported that Canadian border restrictions will remain in place until June 21.hotair.com