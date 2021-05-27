Mexican airlines report booming business for vaccine tourism to U.S. despite travel restrictions

We've redesigned the OMAAT homepage! If you prefer the old grid format, or just want to see all posts in chronological order, please click here. Hawaii has become one of the most popular vacation destinations during the pandemic, as the state has been open to visitors in conjunction with pre-travel testing. I visited Maui in May, and had an incredible trip. The state has now outlined its plans for a full tourist reopening, including lifting of all travel restrictions. However, we’ll have to be patient, as the lifting of restrictions is based on vaccination rates in the state.