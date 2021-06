The blistering pace of the game continued, and Seattle cashed in on their only chances of the first half. Gabe Kellum scored his first goal in the 30th minute on a breakaway where he got past the Oly Town defense against the run of play to make it 3-1. But Fairhurst answered with his third goal just two minutes later to get the lead back to three goals at 4-1. Kellum had his own answer in the 36th minute with another breakaway goal to make it 4-2 and then made it 4-3 with a free kick goal in a surprising fourth minute of stoppage time.