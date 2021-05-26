Norris would ‘love to do’ non-F1 races in future

Each driver is scored out of ten with the rating being heavily weighted on their race day performance. Qualifying performance holds less weight when deciding the ratings. While Mercedes had the fastest car in Barcelona, it was an exemplary performance from man and team. Hamilton’s lacklustre start at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya meant we had a race on our hands as Max Verstappen’s late lunge gave him the lead. Hamilton’s superior pace advantage was apparent quite quickly as he was able to run so close to the back of Verstappen’s Red Bull. His ability to pressure Verstappen forced the Dutchman into the pits early, and from then on, Hamilton and Mercedes held all the aces. A second stop on Lap 42 meant it was a repeat of Hungary 2019 - where Hamilton on fresh tyres had to hunt Verstappen down and overtake him - which is exactly what he did. The faster car won on Sunday but the execution from Hamilton and the team was to perfection.