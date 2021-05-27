Plans Approved for New Geisinger Primary Care Clinic in College Township
Geisinger Health System will expand its presence in Scenery Park with the construction of a new primary care clinic. College Township Council on May 20 unanimously approved a final land development plan for the new 15,400-square-foot facility at the corner of Scenery Drive and South Atherton Street. Currently an empty field, the location for the new building is across Scenery Drive from Geisinger's existing Scenery Park complex.