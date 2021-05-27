Cancel
Framingham, MA

Body of 16-year-old boy pulled from Framingham pond

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXh0N_0aCbsYKW00

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A 16-year-old boy has died after police say he drowned in a pond in Framingham on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim was swimming with a friend when he went under just after 6 p.m.

Police believe the victim and his friend were using a swing on a tree branch to jump into the water, and that it appears the victim didn’t know how to swim.

The boy has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

