Body of 16-year-old boy pulled from Framingham pond

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A 16-year-old boy has died after police say he drowned in a pond in Framingham on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim was swimming with a friend when he went under just after 6 p.m.

Police believe the victim and his friend were using a swing on a tree branch to jump into the water, and that it appears the victim didn’t know how to swim.

The boy has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

