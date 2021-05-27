Body of 16-year-old boy pulled from Framingham pond
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A 16-year-old boy has died after police say he drowned in a pond in Framingham on Wednesday night, police said.
The victim was swimming with a friend when he went under just after 6 p.m.
Police believe the victim and his friend were using a swing on a tree branch to jump into the water, and that it appears the victim didn’t know how to swim.
The boy has not been identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
