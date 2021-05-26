An Insurance Checkup for Parents of College Students
If you have a student in college or soon will, it’s time to do an insurance checkup. Health insurance: Your children remain covered under your FEHB insurance until they reach age 26. Even so, you should check whether the campus health facility, local physicians, and hospitals accept your coverage, especially if you are enrolled in other than a national plan and the college is outside that plan’s coverage area. Be sure the student has a copy of the relevant insurance cards and knows about policies on matters such as obtaining referrals before scheduling specialized treatment.www.fedweek.com