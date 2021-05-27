Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had IG debut as couple planned, source says
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s public comeback romance was in the works before he was spotted in her Escalade last month. Sources told Page Six that the stars planned to announce their reunion in a more tightly controlled way before pics emerged of Affleck riding solo in Lopez’s car to allegedly visit her home. But the paparazzi shots of Affleck stealthily dropping off his car at the Hotel Bel-Air and then traveling to JLo’s nearby home beat them to the punch.pagesix.com