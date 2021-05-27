Cancel
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had IG debut as couple planned, source says

By Carlos Greer
Page Six
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s public comeback romance was in the works before he was spotted in her Escalade last month. Sources told Page Six that the stars planned to announce their reunion in a more tightly controlled way before pics emerged of Affleck riding solo in Lopez’s car to allegedly visit her home. But the paparazzi shots of Affleck stealthily dropping off his car at the Hotel Bel-Air and then traveling to JLo’s nearby home beat them to the punch.

pagesix.com
