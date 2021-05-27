Cancel
Spiral Director Addresses Reports of Cutting a Trap Scene From Film

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the release of Spiral: From the Book of Saw, director Darren Lynn Bousman had mentioned that a trap had been cut from the film, but didn't detail the specifics of the scene as to not spoil anything, though now that the film is in theaters, the filmmaker clarified that a trap wasn't cut from the film, rather that one sequence involving the aftermath of a trap didn't tonally fit the rest of the film. In this regard, Bousman confirmed that there isn't a "better" director's cut of the film and that the version of Spiral in theaters is the best version of the adventure. Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in theaters now and hits PVOD on June 1st.

