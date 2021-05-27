Cancel
NBA

Suns' Chris Paul: Probable for Game 3

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul (shoulder) is listed as probable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Lakers. Paul managed to labor through Game 2 on Tuesday, posting six points, five assists and three rebounds across 23 minutes of action as the Lakers evened the series 1-1. While he is expected to play Thursday, Paul showed clear signs of discomfort throughout Game 2 and likely won't see a full workload unless things change overnight. If Paul is limited in any fashion, Cameron Payne could see some extra run at point guard for the Suns.

