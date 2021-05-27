Suns' Chris Paul: Probable for Game 3

There are many things Chris Paul is good at, but one of his most crucial skills is sensing a moment. It's never about how he starts; it's how he finishes. And in Game 1 of the Phoenix Suns' Western Conference semifinal series against the visiting Denver Nuggets, Paul began slowly, hitting just two of his eight shots through three quarters. But as the Suns grabbed hold of the contest, so did Paul, going 6-for-6 in the fourth quarter as Phoenix cruised to a 122-105 win.